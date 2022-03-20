Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE MO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,931,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $213,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $1,392,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

