Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

WFC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. 60,268,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,906,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.