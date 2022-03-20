Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Takes $444,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.73%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.