QuarkChain Price Up 7% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $102.85 million and $2.98 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

