DEXTools (DEXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $155,271.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $155,271.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00035372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00106764 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 147,783,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,562,708 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

