$61.91 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) will post $61.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.55 million and the highest is $62.27 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $249.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.42 million to $253.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $260.06 million, with estimates ranging from $251.17 million to $268.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

Shares of BFS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 87,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $55.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.30%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,763 shares of company stock valued at $961,190. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

