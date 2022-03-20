Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.76. Brown & Brown posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

NYSE BRO traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $70.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.