Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $94.95. 4,062,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 121,471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,563,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

