Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,137,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

