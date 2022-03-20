Minter Network (BIP) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,199.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Minter Network has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $2,199.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00221064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00209980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,613,475,158 coins and its circulating supply is 5,408,265,591 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

