Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price at $67.75

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE CPE traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $56.01. 1,785,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,689. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,038 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,456. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,904 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

