Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Target Price at $53.33

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 683,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,904. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

