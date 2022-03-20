Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.35. 806,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,454. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.21. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.65 and a 52 week high of $344.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

