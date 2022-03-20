Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,962 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $4,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 21,051,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,340,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

