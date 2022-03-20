JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,737 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.