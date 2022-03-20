Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Cap of $37.58 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Bytom has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $37.58 million and $2.97 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.00278606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,742,124,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,645,319,544 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

