Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will post $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.06 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,392,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,436 shares of company stock worth $5,969,295. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

