$24.54 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) to report $24.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $28.94 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $17.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $118.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $130.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $191.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $232.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 5,125,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,666,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,389,000 after buying an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 678,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

