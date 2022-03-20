Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 258 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after buying an additional 68,548 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 136,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

