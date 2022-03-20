Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 69,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. 7,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $59.22.

