Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.30. 13,935,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,639,180. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

