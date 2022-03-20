UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Up 9.5% This Week

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.44 or 0.06931027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.38 or 1.00137169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00040561 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

