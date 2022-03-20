SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLR Investment stock remained flat at $$17.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 680,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,106. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

