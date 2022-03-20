Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 436,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 276,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,838,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $93.73. The stock had a trading volume of 538,699 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

