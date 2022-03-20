Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,515,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,939,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.