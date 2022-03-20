Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 37,043 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SD stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $14.20. 1,244,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,533. The firm has a market cap of $521.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.68. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

