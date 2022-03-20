iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.95 Per Share

Analysts predict that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,216.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iStar.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

STAR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.65. 725,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. iStar has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,811,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in iStar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $16,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

