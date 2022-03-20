Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (LAND) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Landbox has a total market cap of $87,911.05 and approximately $1,203.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.46 or 0.06938944 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,515.40 or 0.99836181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00040675 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

