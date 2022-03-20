Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. 5,473,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,010. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32.

