Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 24,933 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

