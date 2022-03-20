Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 11,389 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the quarter. Camping World accounts for about 0.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. 1,762,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,740. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

