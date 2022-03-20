Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 2,514 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

IYW traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 789,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,043. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $84.12 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

