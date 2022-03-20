Centric Swap (CNS) Hits Market Cap of $983,109.15

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $983,109.15 and $587,826.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

