Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

Several research firms have commented on TIH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TSE TIH traded up C$1.53 on Friday, hitting C$118.44. 211,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.61. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$89.25 and a 52-week high of C$118.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,875. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,000 over the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.