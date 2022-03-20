$0.30 EPS Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 191,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

