$0.30 EPS Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 191,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.