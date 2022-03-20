Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

MMP stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,892. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.