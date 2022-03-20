Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.65. 1,094,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,736. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.17 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

