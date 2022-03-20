Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,509 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 0.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,899,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 160,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. 1,711,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,487. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68.

