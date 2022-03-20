Peavine Capital LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.1% of Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $122.45. 7,677,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941,741. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

