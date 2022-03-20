SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,973 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,234,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,677,000 after buying an additional 28,345 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,510. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

