Analysts Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Price Target at GBX 656.60

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.54).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.91) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.65) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of INF stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 595.20 ($7.74). 9,767,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,208. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 569.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 541.75. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 628 ($8.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

