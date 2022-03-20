Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,748,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,161. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.