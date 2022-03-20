Vivid Financial Management Inc. Takes $496,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Shares of ISRG traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.11. 3,112,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,872. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.21 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.73. The firm has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

