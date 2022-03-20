Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 585 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $192.83. 12,771,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.66. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48. The company has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

