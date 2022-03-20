AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of ANAB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. 215,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,334. The stock has a market cap of $761.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AnaptysBio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.