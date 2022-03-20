AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACQ shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark set a C$55.00 target price on AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE ACQ traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.60. 408,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,687. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$26.80 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The company has a market cap of C$870.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.37.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

