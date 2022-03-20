HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 533.56 ($6.94).

HSBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.10) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.89) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.15) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($367,326.29).

LON:HSBA traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 501 ($6.51). The stock had a trading volume of 56,781,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,401,215. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38). The company has a market cap of £101.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 519.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 454.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

