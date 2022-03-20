Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

FALN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 572,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,689. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.096 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

