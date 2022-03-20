Diligent Investors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.84. 13,324,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,263. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

