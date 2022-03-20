iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.24. 814,040 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

